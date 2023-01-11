Newcastle Herald
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Investigations and Features

Hunter survivors in pain after Cardinal George Pell's death

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardinal George Pell.

SCOTT Hallett's frustration begin to simmer when he started receiving messages about Cardinal George Pell's death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Investigations and Features
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.