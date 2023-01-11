Hunter survivors in pain after Cardinal George Pell's death

SCOTT Hallett's frustration begin to simmer when he started receiving messages about Cardinal George Pell's death.
"I've just gone 'He's another one that's got away with it'," said Mr Hallett, a clerical abuse survivor who closely followed Cardinal Pell's appearances at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
"There was information there that he was involved with covering up [abuse] and he gets away with it now.
"He'll get full honours as a cardinal and all this rubbish and people just don't know three quarters of the stuff about him and yet now it's all going to be forgotten.
"What are they going to do with the Royal Commission now? Come out and say 'He did this and he did that'?
"Well it's a bit late now the guy's died."
Cardinal Pell, the former Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne and Archbishop of Sydney, died aged 81 on Tuesday evening in Italy.
He was Australia's most senior Catholic and the Vatican's top finance minister before he left Rome in 2017 to stand trial in Melbourne for child sexual abuse offences.
In 2018, Cardinal Pell was convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in the sacristy at St Patrick's Cathedral while he was Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.
He maintained his innocence and in 2020 his convictions were quashed in a unanimous decision by the High Court, after he spent 405 days in jail.
Clergy Abused Network chair Bob O'Toole said this had been devastating for survivors.
"For those people who were involved in that trial and now the overturning of that, there is no closure for those people, they'll wear that for the rest of their days," he said.
The Royal Commission found Cardinal Pell knew a Victorian priest was moved because he had sexually abused children and should have pushed for an unstable and disturbed priest's removal.
It also rejected Cardinal Pell's evidence that he was deceived and lied to by Catholic Church officials about Australia's worst paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale and Melbourne parish priest Peter Searson.
The findings related to his knowledge of abuse allegations in the 1970s and 1980s, when he was a priest and bishop's adviser in Ballarat and an auxiliary bishop and adviser to the archbishop in Melbourne.
The commission said it was 'satisfied that by 1973 Cardinal Pell was not only conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy but that he also had considered measures of avoiding situations which might provoke gossip about it'.
"This Royal Commission seems like a complete waste of time," Mr Hallett said.
"Yes we have garnered awareness and support but at the end of the day everybody who was named has gotten away with it. That's the frustrating thing that gets me cranky.
"You can see why people don't bother because all the money that was spent on this, all the information they've got and [hardly anyone] has been charged out of the Royal Commission... and what happens now?
"If you got him, that was the pinnacle.
"All these guys are going to die and they're going to die with full honours and then people are going to go 'You're just saying that after they're dead, they can't defend themselves'.
"Now we're back to square one and all that Royal Commission work has almost amounted to nothing now because we're not acting on it... making some of these people account for it is just not happening.
"You bang your head up against the wall. It can't be that flaming hard... he wasn't even questioned."
Mr O'Toole said Cardinal Pell was a controversial figure and his death would reopen old wounds.
"I think survivors generally won't be sorry to see him go and that will bring forth some savage commentary I would expect," he said.
"He still had his supporters and he had people in high places that were allegedly friends of his.
"I believe he failed the Catholic population, particularly of Australia, in his handling of childhood sexual abuse claims.
"I know he was instrumental in the construction of the Melbourne Response which was structured to keep a cap on [compensation] settlement amounts, it disadvantaged people significantly and he certainly didn't treat survivors well."
Geoffrey Nash, whose brother Andrew died by suicide aged 13 after suspected abuse, questioned Cardinal Pell's moves after his acquittal.
"George Pell spent the remainder of his life overseas in Rome living in luxury instead of doing what the Roman Catholic faith teaches which is working with poor people," Mr Nash said.
"As [my mother] Audrey said, he never came to the Hunter Valley and tried to help survivors.
"His leadership of the Australian Roman Catholic Church was an abysmal failure in terms of the abuse of Catholic children in their care.
"We had the Special Commission of Inquiry in 2013 and then the Royal Commission, case studies, all the problems we've had up here, he never came here once and worked with survivors and their families.
"He didn't do that anywhere... was he scared he was going to get into more trouble?"
Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle administrator Father Greg Baker said Cardinal Pell was rector of Corpus Christi College, Melbourne, the seminary where he had trained.
"Always controversial, George was a decisive leader and I remember him as a good leader of the seminary," Father Baker said.
"Many will be saddened by his passing.
"We will respect the grief of those he leaves behind, his brother and family and his many friends both here and overseas.
"We pray for the repose of the soul of Cardinal Pell, comfort for his family and for all of those who loved him."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
