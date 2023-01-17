Newcastle Herald
Matt Jurman ready to push for new deal at Newcastle Jets

By Craig Kerry
January 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Matt Jurman. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Off-contract Jets co-captain Matthew Jurman believes he still has a lot to offer beyond this A-League season and he hopes to prove it to Newcastle in the second half of the campaign.

