Newcastle Herald short story competition winner 2023: Shea Evans taps into universal themes to take crown

By Simon McCarthy
January 28 2023 - 5:00am
Newcastle writer Shea Evans has won the 2023 Newcastle Herald Short Story Competition. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Wallsend writer and University of Newcastle PhD candidate Shea Evans' character Pigboy could be anyone. He taps into characteristics Mr Evans says are omnipresent in all of us.

