Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Thousands attend Ngarrama 2023 at Kind Edward Park, Newcastle on january 25

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated January 25 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of people filled the lawns of King Edward Park on Wednesday night for the second annual Ngarrama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.