Thousands of people filled the lawns of King Edward Park on Wednesday night for the second annual Ngarrama.
The event, which translates to 'to sit, listen and know', was inspired by Sydney's vigil at Barangaroo on the eve of Australia Day.
Organised by the University of Newcastle in partnership with Awabakal and the City of Newcastle, the free event was held for local community to engage in meaningful reconciliation through truth-telling, performances, open dialogue, and historical acceptance.
It opened with a traditional smoking ceremony and welcome, and featured singing, dancing, speeches and art workshops.
The event attracted more people than the inaugural Ngarrama at King Edward Park last year.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.