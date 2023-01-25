Teen charged over Thornton break-in and driveway joyride

POLICE have charged a teenage boy over an alleged break-in at a home in Thornton overnight, where a car was taken and driven a short distance down the driveway before being ditched in a hedge.
Port Stephens-Hunter police were called to a property at Edwards Avenue about 2.30am Tuesday after reports of a break and enter.
Police were told that the residents had noticed a door left ajar and several items missing, including a set of car keys and personal electronic items.
They were also told that one of their vehicles was found 15 metres down the driveway, wedged against a large hedge.
Following inquiries, police attended a property on Parkway Drive, Thornton, where they arrested a 17-year-old boy.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, possess housebreaking implements, and enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Friday January 27.
