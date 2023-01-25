Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen charged over Thornton break-in and driveway joyride: car ditched in hedge

Updated January 25 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen charged over Thornton break-in and driveway joyride

POLICE have charged a teenage boy over an alleged break-in at a home in Thornton overnight, where a car was taken and driven a short distance down the driveway before being ditched in a hedge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.