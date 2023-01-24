Newcastle Herald
Yancoal says coal price gains more than outweighed last year's production cuts caused by La Nina wet weather

January 24 2023
Chinese-backed coal producer Yancoal records strong financial gains thanks to strong prices

YANCOAL shares have risen by 10 per cent since the company's latest quarterly report confirmed "record cash generation despite production slipping 20 per cent due to wet weather and pandemic disruptions".

