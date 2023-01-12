Newcastle Herald
Coal prices set to stay high and global usage increase despite worldwide political action against fossil fuels

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
January 13 2023 - 7:30am
Carrington Coal Terminal this week. Export volumes are down, but more than compensated for by a continued run of extraordinary prices. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

TOP-QUALITY Newcastle thermal coal is again bringing more than $US400 ($578) a tonne, with analysts expecting prices to stay high this year in the face of increasing demand and environmentally restricted supply.

