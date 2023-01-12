Newcastle Herald
Coal-fired generators and gas power plants are set aside from federal government emission reduction scheme

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
January 12 2023
Power stations, including Eraring, will not have to deal with the government's emissions reduction program, says Climate Change and Industry Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE electricity sector would not be part of "Safeguard Mechanism" emissions reduction program announced earlier this week, a spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen confirmed.

