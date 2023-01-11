Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cardiff man Luke Rossington lost his independence with the theft of his e-bike

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated January 12 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DAILY life just got a whole lot harder for 31-year-old Luke Rossington of Cardiff who has had his only mode of transport stolen at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.