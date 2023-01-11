DAILY life just got a whole lot harder for 31-year-old Luke Rossington of Cardiff who has had his only mode of transport stolen at the weekend.
Mr Rossington, who is legally blind, is unable to obtain a driver's licence and relies on his electric bike to travel to and from work at Warners Bay.
But his very distinctive-looking e-bike was stolen from the house he shares with his partner, Rebecca, their six-month-old baby girl, Arleena, and two girls six and nine, sometime between 10pm Saturday and 7am on Sunday.
"I was awake until about 2am but I didn't hear anything," Mr Rossington said.
The thief, or thieves, broke into a sunroom at the front of the house where the bike was kept, and were likely wearing gloves, police say.
Lake Macquarie Police have made a public appeal for information about the theft saying there have been possible sightings of the bike in Newcastle.
The e-bike is described as having a custom-frame in the style of an old 'Indian' brand motorcycle with an aftermarket throttle.
Mr Rossington's vision impairment is a mix of being short sighted, colour blind and glare intolerant, making him ineligible for a driver's licence.
"I wanted to be independent rather than relying on people to drive me," he said.
He saved for months for the e-bike which he had been eyeing off for a long time. A work mate is now having to go out of his way to take Luke to and from work.
"I'm a strong believer in making your own way," Mr Rossington said.
"I was born with this condition but I don't like relying on people, it irks me."
Luke's mother, Lisa Scott, said her son has been robbed of his independence when he needs it more than ever, as a father to two kids and a baby. "That is his independence," she said. "If he wants to go down the street, he will ride his bike.
"We've all got vehicles, he doesn't. "
Mrs Scott said it was heartbreaking as a mother to find out that her child was going to grow up "not seeing things", or ever drive a car.
"We know the sky is blue and the grass is green but what does he see. He sees shades of grey.
"So for him to buy himself an e-bike to get around rather than paying for taxis or having to walk around everywhere, that's a massive confidence boost and that's been taken away from him.
"Does this person need that bike more than him? It's not a normal e-bike, it's a very distinctive bike ... surely someone knows something."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at: www1.police.nsw.gov.au/
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
