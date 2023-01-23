Newcastle Herald
Girl, 13, arrested over alleged vehicle theft at Hamilton South, pursuit through Newcastle

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:45am
Girl, 13, arrested over alleged pursuit, vehicle theft

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged vehicle theft and a pursuit in in Newcastle in the early hours of Tuesday.

