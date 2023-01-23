Girl, 13, arrested over alleged pursuit, vehicle theft

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged vehicle theft and a pursuit in in Newcastle in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said officers have been told the residents of a home in Pulver Street at Hamilton South woke about 2.15am on Tuesday and heard their three vehicles - a Volkswagon Tiguan, Mitsubishi Lancer and Jeep Patriot - being started and driven away.
Police soon found the Volkswagon and Jeep on Beaumont Street and signalled for them to stop - but officers gave chase when the drivers refused to do so.
The vehicles went separate ways at Park Avenue in Kotara.
Police lost the Volksawagon but soon stopped the Jeep on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass after one of the vehicle's wheels came off.
Officers saw two people flee the car on foot.
Police arrested a 13-year-old girl nearby. She was later released from Waratah police station and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act, police said on Tuesday morning.
Investigators found the Mitsubishi abandoned near Beaumont Street and seized it. The Volkswagon remains missing.
Police said their investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information or relevant footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
