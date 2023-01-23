A P-PLATER has lost his licence and had his car's registration plates confiscated, after being caught more than 50km over the speed limit.
The 22-year-old man found himself in hot water about 9.30am, on the Werris Creek Road at Duri, north of Scone.
Extra police were patrolling the roads in and out of the city for the country music festival and highway officers clocked him at 151km per hour in a 100 zone.
When police stopped him, the man pulled out a P1 licence, which has a speed restriction of 90km per hour on all NSW roads.
He was issued a speeding fine for travelling more than 45km over the limit and his licence was suspended for six months.
Police said he would then also face a further suspension from Transport for NSW for the number of demerit points he accumulated for the offending.
His car registration plates on the front and back of the Holden Statesman were also seized for three months.
The operation to police the festival wraps up on Monday.
At midnight on Tuesday, double demerits will begin for the Australia Day public holiday.
Double demerits will be in force for all seatbelt, speeding, mobile phone and helmet offences between January 25 and midnight on January 29.
Highway officers have warned more officers will be on the road to police the expected increase in traffic for the public holiday, as well as the end of school holidays.
