Black Caps on the radar as former City all-rounder and Newcastle representative Dylan Hunter relocates to New Zealand

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 24 2023 - 9:30am
Former City all-rounder and Newcastle representative Dylan Hunter (batting) has relocated to New Zealand and joined Christchurch club Old Boys Collegians. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

DYLAN Hunter says a recent second XI debut gave him the "belief" to continue chasing his cricket dreams.

