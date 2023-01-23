DYLAN Hunter says a recent second XI debut gave him the "belief" to continue chasing his cricket dreams.
The former City all-rounder and Newcastle representative has relocated to New Zealand and hopes to keep "pushing the limits" for higher honours, potentially even the Black Caps.
Hunter, who flew home to play for Sydney University in Sunday's T20 Cup final at Drummoyne Oval, holds dual citizenship.
"I want to achieve everything I can achieve and I want to play the best I can play," Hunter told the Newcastle Herald before travelling back across the Tasman Sea on Tuesday.
"If that means second XI is the highest I ever play then I'm happy with that, but if it means I get a chance to play for New Zealand.
"I'm always going to be pushing the limits in terms of my own ability, just trying to get better with every training session, every day. Whatever happens, happens. There's no real expectations."
The 29-year-old, a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner, has joined Christchurch club Old Boys Collegians following time in the state capital at Randwick-Petersham, Gordon and most recently Sydney Uni.
"I don't think I can do too much else because sometimes it doesn't come down to how well you do it's just a matter of someone's opinion whether they want to play you or not," he said.
"You can't really hold that personal, you've just got to take it in your stride and come back better next time and do it again, and again, and again.
"I guess that's the mindset I'm taking over there and if I get to play some second XI, that'd be great. If I go on and do more than that, even better."
Hunter, a NSW junior representative who previously enjoyed stints at Port Adelaide, South Brisbane and in the UK, feels last month's domestic call up for ACT (NSW) against Western Australia proved a form of catalyst.
"It [second XI] was a great experience. Playing a four-day game and it just gave me a bit of that belief to make the move and push a little bit further," he said.
Hunter, a born-and-bred Novocastrian, says his father hails from New Zealand and "that was all part of the reason" behind shifting.
"I'd been thinking about it for a while and the time just came I thought was best to make the move and do it now," he said.
Hunter, who smashed 120 off 60 balls for Sydney Uni earlier this season, was instrumental in helping City claim Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash title in 2020-21.
Meanwhile, the local T20 competition continues with midweek fixtures at No.1 Sportsground. Hamwicks (Pumas) meet Hunter (Thoroughbreds) on Tuesday and Uni (Sea Dragons) tackle Suburban Districts (Rebels) on Wednesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
