Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Farmers say they will not sacrifice their properties for the Santos Hunter Gas Pipeline

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
January 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Clark pictured with her daughters Lola, 6, and Hattie, 8. The Hunter Gas Pipeline would make about 15 per cent of their land unusable for farming. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is awaiting further information about an application to reclassify the environmental impacts of the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.