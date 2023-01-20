The Hunter Gas Pipeline could run almost entirely across travelling stock routes between Newcastle and the Queensland border according to a man who surveyed the route in the mid-2000s.
Len Roberts, who was working as an Aboriginal archaeological consultant for the project's original proponents, said there was agreement between local Aboriginal Land Councils, the government and industry about the 833 kilometre route.
"Everyone but the department of environment had signed off on it. The department was concerned about its impact on biodiversity within the stock routes and along the roadsides. "
Rob Harris and Dorit Herskovits moved to their 21 acre property at Westbrook north of Singleton 12 months ago after searching around the state for their dream parcel of land.
Mr Harris said he was dismayed at the prospect of the pipeline destroying the area's natural environment.
"It's hard to look at the valley and imagine any positives from having such a pipeline here," Mr Harris said.
Based on the information they have received, it appears that the pipeline would run through an exclusion zone adjacent to their property. But it is likely that the 200 metre wide construction zone would overlap the property.
Neighbours to the north and south are not so lucky with maps indicating the pipe will run through the middle of their properties.
"The disturbance whether it's the survey, the construction or the ongoing maintenance will be distracting and there will be times when it's invasive," Mr Harris said.
"There's also the short and long term disruption to rural enterprise because some of our neighbours are commercial farming enterprises."
Mr Harris said he would not engage with Santos representatives unless he was legally obliged to do so.
"We will almost certainly not assist Santos in the planning, the preparation or the implementation of this sort of project until, I suppose, it's required by law," he said.
"Thereafter we would probably not negotiate with them individually but through the collective voice of our local district residential group. I think there is a great risk in individuals being approached and being obliged to liaise with a corporation of this scale."
Santos has said that it will work with landholders to obtain access and compensation agreements before it applied for a pipeline licence.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.