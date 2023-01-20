Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Landowners along the route of the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline say they will not engage with Santos

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Harris and Dorit Herskovits say they will not allow Santos on their land at Westbrook unless required by law. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Hunter Gas Pipeline could run almost entirely across travelling stock routes between Newcastle and the Queensland border according to a man who surveyed the route in the mid-2000s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.