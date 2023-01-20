FORMER Channel Nine presenter Cameron Williams has had a charge of assaulting his domestic partner at their rural Hunter Valley retreat dealt with without conviction under a provision of mental health legislation.
Mr Williams was charged last November when police were called to the Howes Valley property he shared with his de facto partner of 16 years - the mother of his two children - after he grabbed her arms with both hands and pushed her.
Magistrate Kevin Hockey said in Singleton local court on Friday he was satisfied that Mr Williams was suffering from "a major depressive disorder" as well as anxiety and that the 59-year-old had been diagnosed and begun treatment for those conditions about eight months before the incident.
Magistrate Hockey said Mr Williams grabbed his partner by the upper arms with both hands as they sat on a bed discussing their future following a day of yard work on the property and an afternoon of drinking wine with two friends.
According to an agreed statement of facts tendered to the court, one of those friends was in another room at the property and called police after hearing a heated argument taking place between Mr Williams and his partner.
Police arrested Mr Williams at the Putty Road property about 1am on November 20.
Magistrate Hockey said on Friday that alcohol and sleeping medication, along with the family separation Mr Williams had gone through more than two months earlier, "contributed to the uncharacteristic offending behaviour".
"It certainly falls to the ... lower end of the scale as far as seriousness is concerned," he said.
"I accept that this was an impulsive reaction. It was not something that was subject to any planning and it occurred in a situation where the victim and offender were discussing their relationship."
The Coogee man previously pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to defend one count each of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Friday, but the court heard that negotiations between the defence and prosecution had become successful on Thursday night.
The prosecution withdrew the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The mental health provision means Mr Williams has been released without conviction and the matter has been finalised on the condition he continues his treatment.
The apprehended violence order which was taken out against him in November has been continued for 12 months.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.