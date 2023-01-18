POLICE are on the hunt for at least two men they believe violently attacked two others, stabbing one man in the neck in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Newcastle City Police District duty officer Craig Clark said investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and working to obtain CCTV that may shed some light on the incident.
"Two men were attacked and have gone up to hospital," he said.
"That's the theory at the moment [that there were multiple attackers], but it's still under investigation.
"That's what they [the victims] have told us so far."
This morning, police tape cordoned off the area on Hunter Street, near Devonshire Street, where the 25 and 28-year-old men were attacked.
Forensics and detectives are at the scene searching for clues as to the circumstances that saw the two men injured in the alleyway near Papas Bagel Bar about 3:35am.
Police claim the wallet of the 25-year-old man was stolen during the incident.
The two men are in a serious but stable condition at John Hunter Hospital, and police have appealed to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
TWO men have been stabbed in Newcastle West, with investigators seeking public information or dash-cam footage of the busy area.
Investigators have established a crime scene at Hunter Street near Devonshire Street, taping off the alley opening near Papa's Bagel Bar.
It follows officers called to Devonshire Street about 3.35am on Thursday.
Upon arrival they found two men with stab wounds.
Paramedics helped the pair, 25 and 28.
Both were taken to John Hunter Hospital where police said they are undergoing treatment.
The two men were in a serious but stable condition.
"Police have been told that the wallet of the 25-year-old man was allegedly stolen during the incident," NSW Police said in a statement.
The crime scene will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage or information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
