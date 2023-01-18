THE Newcastle Jets might be going window shopping in January after all.
Newcastle coach Arthur Papas has been asked several times recently whether he hoped to bolster his struggling squad during the FIFA transfer window, which opened on January 10 and closes February 8, but on each occasion he replied that would be unlikely. But Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday that position might change if the right player became available at the right place.
"We're investigating whether there are any changes we can make to carry the squad forward over the second half of the competition," Mattiske said.
"We've got a competitive team but we're always looking at what's possible to improve it.
"That's probably all I can say at this point."
Given that Newcastle have scored only 10 goals in 12 games this season, a creative attacking player would appear likely to feature at the top of their wish list.
One incumbent who has shown an ability to find the net is winger Daniel Stynes, who scored a goal-of-the-season contender in last week's 1-all draw with Western United.
Stynes, 24, joined Newcastle from Perth on a one-season deal and Mattiske admitted his spectacular strike had done his retention prospects no harm.
"It's great to have players who are performing, and that goal certainly demonstrated his value to us," Mattiske said. "It probably improves his chances [of a new deal], but there's still a long way to go in this season and we're looking for good performances across the field from all our players."
The Jets are hopeful the likely return of co-captain Brandon O'Neill will provide some creativity in Sunday's clash with third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium.
O'Neill has missed the past two games with a knee injury.
