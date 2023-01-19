Newcastle Herald
Newcastle West stabbing: Sapphire Indian Restaurant chefs hospitalised after unprovoked attack on Devonshire Street

Sapphire Indian Restaurant owner Saurabh Prabhakar was shocked to hear that two of his staff were critically wounded in a stabbing attack early this morning. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life in John Hunter Hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack, which also saw his co-worker wounded.

