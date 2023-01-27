Newcastle Herald
Petition launched to preserve former Broadmeadow locomotive depot as state's Transport Asset Holdings Entity considers potential housing on site

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 28 2023 - 10:16am, first published 5:30am
Emeritus Professor Tim Roberts is part of a group calling for the former locomotive depot to be preserved for the community. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A PETITION has been launched calling for an historic Newcastle rail site to be saved, as a state government agency says the location has potential for new housing.

