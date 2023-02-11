This time it was different. Rather than being told simply to breathe, we counted breaths, slowly, then rapidly. It almost felt like breath chanting. For a moment I felt on the verge of sleep but also moments of absolute nothingness, not thinking about anything. Pins and needles went from my elbows through to my fingertips. After that we went around the room and shared our experiences. Some people cried. Some felt like they were on a psychedelic trip.