Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Warren Parnell's home-made dessert paves the way for a new Islington business venture: Slab Cheesecakes

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
February 10 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slab Cheesecakes has moved into a commercial space in Islington after starting life in a home kitchen. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WARREN Parnell chose cheesecake when he was tasked with making dessert for a family Christmas dinner two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.