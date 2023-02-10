Newcastle Herald

Allegations of poor care and mistreatment of residents at Anglican Care's Storm Village in Taree come after a Royal Commission into aged care made sweeping recommendations for change.

By Editorial
Updated February 10 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 8:55pm
TODAY'S report by Gabriel Fowler outlining clearly substandard care at a Taree nursing home run by the Anglican Church deserves its position on the front page of today's print edition of the Newcastle Herald.

