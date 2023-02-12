KOSTA Grozos went from benchwarmer to match-winner as the Newcastle Jets stormed home to beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Grozos was going through his warm-up routine with the other substitutes when midfielder Reno Piscopo pulled up with a groin injury.
Thrust into the starting line-up, Grozos stole the show and ensured the Jets banked three points with a beautifully-executed set piece in the 58th minute.
The Jets were awarded a freekick 25 metres from the Victory goal.
In a play straight from the training ground, Beka Mikeltadze shaped to shoot but instead played the ball to an unmarked Grozos on the edge of the box. The 22-year-old had time to turn and pick out a spot in the left corner.
It was Grozos' first A-League goal in 41 appearances and the perfect birthday present for coach Arthur Papas.
"Reno felt his groin in the warm up and it was too much of a risk to continue," Papas said. "Kosta took his opportunity. I'm so proud of him to score the winning goal. He has been working so hard. We do a lot of work on our set pieces. There was a bit of improvisation from the boys as well on how Victory set up."
Mikeltadze had put the Jets ahead in the 37th minute with a penalty after Jaushua Sotirio was brought down by Roderick Miranda.
That goal was cancelled out in the 51st minute after a brilliant solo effort by Nishan Velupillay, who danced past Jason Hoffman and Matt Jurman and fired a low shot.
The triumph moved the Jets to seventh place on 21 points and stretched their unbeaten run to five games.
"The belief has been there all along," Papas said. "What I have seen is a real determination by the group to take ownership for a lot of things that are happening on the field. It was 1-1 again today. It can get difficult and go the other way. I see this response immediately. It shows me they are growing all the time."
Papas made one other change from the 2-all draw with Perth. Trent Buhagiar replaced Daniel Stynes on the left wing.
Archie Goodwin, who had scored off the bench in consecutive matches, was ruled out with a minor hip issue.
New signings Damian Da Silva and Connor Chapman were rushed straight into the Victory defence, with Bruce Kamau on the bench.
Whether it was the late change in personnel or the strong breeze at their back, but the Jets struggled to find rhythm early.
Jack Duncan made four saves, the best a reflex effort to deny Ben Folami from close range, in the first half.
"Jack had a couple of saves to make. A lot were from the way we turned the ball over," Papas said. "The conditions were tough for both teams from a heat point of view and also the wind. Just because you have the wind, doesn't mean you are going to take control. Our distances were a little bit off."
Japanese import Manabu Saito was sharp in a 30 minute cameo off the bench. Other new signing Tom Aquilina also made his debut off the bench late in the game.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
