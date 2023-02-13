Newcastle Herald
Department of Defence says it has no issues with Hunter-Central Coast offshore wind project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 14 2023 - 5:00am
RAAF gives green light to wind turbines

The Department of Defence has given the green light to the proposed Hunter offshore project after initially raising concerns about its potential to impact on RAAF Williamtown operations.

