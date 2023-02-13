RAAF gives green light to wind turbines

The Department of Defence has given the green light to the proposed Hunter offshore project after initially raising concerns about its potential to impact on RAAF Williamtown operations.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Defence flagged issues relating to turbine location and their capacity impact on flight paths and radar systems.
A department spokeswoman confirmed Defence was satisfied the proposed offshore wind farm area would not impact the RAAF's operations.
About seven proponents are vying to establish the project.
The region is one of six preferred sites that the government recently announced as being suitable for offshore wind technology. It has been chosen for its strong and consistent wind speeds and its proximity to existing energy infrastructure.
Oceanex Energy chief executive Andy Evans said the consultation period was essential to work through stakeholder issues.
"Like any other area there will be a number of key stakeholders (like the Department of Defence) who will raise important issues," he said.
"These issues have been dealt with in every offshore wind project in the world. The North Sea has so many more defence issues; you have 30 countries within an hour of each other. The South China Sea has much bigger issues than we have. These are all issues that are common to any large marine-based project."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
