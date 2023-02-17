Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Court: jury to continue deliberations over alleged Tinder abuse in trial of Justin Kane Millington on Monday

By Nick Bielby
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:24pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A jury will reconvene on Monday morning to continue to deliberate over verdicts in the trial of Justin Kane Millington - the man facing Newcastle District Court for allegedly sexually abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder.

