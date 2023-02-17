A jury will reconvene on Monday morning to continue to deliberate over verdicts in the trial of Justin Kane Millington - the man facing Newcastle District Court for allegedly sexually abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder.
The jury retired to consider verdicts at 2.30pm on Thursday and spent the day continuing to do so on Friday.
Mr Millington, 49, has pleaded not guilty to counts of sexual intercourse without consent, sexually touching a person without consent and inciting another person to sexually touch them without consent.
