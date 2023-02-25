Morton reaffirms the main mission several times in our interview in early February: "It's always been about how much space can we give to artists. Artists are at the centre of everything. So upstairs, it's about displaying space for international works that we've never been able to display - we have a new loading dock that allows that, we can actually bring works and close it off in a secure, closed environment loading dock. Currently, we used to do it outside and bring it in through the back of the gallery."