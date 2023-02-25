Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Art Gallery director Lauretta Morton on the grand plan

By Jim Kellar
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
Newcastle Art Gallery staff: Collection & exhibitions officer Lisa Kirkpatrick, commercial & operations head Holly Vale, technical officer Tobias Spitzer, exhibitions lead Tulleah Pearce, business services lead Caitlin Campbell, operations lead James Collis, director Lauretta Morton, front of house officer Ruth Bridgeman, administration officer Meaghan Stark, audience lead Zana Kobayashi, curatorial lead Peter Johnson, audience programs officer Kar Mun Phoon, head of curatorial & exhibitions Miriam Kelly.

It's been almost 13 months since Newcastle Art Gallery shut its doors to the public. At the time, the gallery had officially reached its goal of $40million in funds to commence a long-sought expansion of the gallery.

