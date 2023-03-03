Hundreds are expected to march for "women's liberation and gender parity" in Hamilton on Saturday ahead of International Women's Day.
The event in Gregson Park has been organised by Hunter Workers Women's Committee, and follows on from a march last year - the first held for International Women's Day in Newcastle in more than two decades.
Saturday's event will mark 92 years since Newcastle's first ever International Women's Day march was held.
Hunter women and allies are being invited to march to "highlight the achievements of women locally as well as calling on leaders and changemakers to address persistent ongoing barriers for gender equality", the committee said.
"We call on all Hunter women and allies to join us this Saturday in our march for women's liberation and gender parity," Hunter Workers Women's Committee chair Leanne Holmes said.
"Since last year's International Women's Day, Australian women have fought for and won enormous advances for equality such as finally enshrining 10 days paid domestic violence leave and amending the Fair Work Act to expressly prohibit sexual harassment in the workplace. Yet we still have so far to go."
Crime statistics released Thursday show domestic violence assault reports in Newcastle increased 5.9 per cent from January 2018 to December 2022, while sexual assault reports were up 10.5 per cent. In Maitland, domestic violence rose 35.6 per cent and sexual assault increased by 14.9 per cent.
Ms Holmes said female-dominated occupations continued to be "vastly undervalued" and women were disproportionately affected by housing and rental issues.
The event starts at Gregson Park at 9.30am. The march will be followed by speeches from councillor Deahnna Richardson, the first Indigenous women elected to Newcastle council; What Were You Wearing founder Sarah Williams, Hunter Jobs Alliance community organiser Erin Killion; and Hunter Community Alliance co-organisers Nissa Phillips and Seema Sanghi.
International Women's Day is on March 8.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.