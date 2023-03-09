YOU would expect that City of Newcastle's highest priority is to serve the needs of the residents of the city, but for at least six weeks of this year residents and businesses in the city's East End have been denied normal access to their homes, offices, and recreation facilities. In his column ("Very Interested Person on transparency," Opinion 7/3) Paul Scott writes tongue-in-cheek about the VIP's selected by the council to be feted in honour of the Supercars weekend. Ratepayers who fund such celebrations were nowhere to be seen. They were stuck in the queues, described in horrific detail in this week's news: completely stationary for 90 minutes, while the workmen continued their preparations for the big event. The list of those who have been inconvenienced by this months-long, council-induced charade has been repeated ad nauseum, but we are always refused complete details of the costs we ratepayers are meeting because they are commercial-in-confidence.

