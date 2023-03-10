Newcastle Herald
Stockton-based Rebecca Connor is 'deeply disappointed' by the lack of willingness being shown to investigate her claims of corruption and serious misconduct.

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
March 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Rebecca Connor is calling for a full ministerial inquiry into her allegations of corruption at the Hunter-based mining titles office. Picture by Simone De Peak

WHISTLEBLOWER Rebecca Connor says she is "deeply disappointed" with assurances from the NSW government and the opposition over her claims of corruption at the Hunter-based mining titles office.

