Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

NSW Ombudsman slams failures to investigate corruption claims at Maitland mining titles office

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
March 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whistleblower Rebecca Connor, of Stockton, who is calling for a full and proper inquiry into the handling of her public interest disclosure claims, and her dismissal. Picture by Simone De Peak.

CORRUPTION and "serious misconduct" claims involving billion-dollar mining operations have never been properly investigated, the NSW Ombudsman says in an explosive report which throws a dark shadow over an already shady past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.