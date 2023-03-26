RAIN drenched the Newcastle coastline on Monday, as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Hunter.
Severe thunderstorms were expected to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the warning area over several hours, the bureau said at 9am. This severe storm warning was cancelled at 11.20am.
"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary with further severe thunderstorm activity expected later today," the statement from the bureau said.
The early downpour hit Singleton the hardest with the State Emergency Service receiving eight calls for help. Across the state there were 80 jobs logged since 9am, as the rain cell moved east.
There were also calls for help from residents in Williamtown and East Maitland, with the SES expecting more calls for areas around Port Stephens as the rain moves across the Tomaree Peninsula on Monday afternoon.
"It is going to be a wet and stormy week," a spokesman from NSW SES said.
"We ask people to put their cars indoors and prepare their properties."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 12.25pm.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
