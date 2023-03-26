Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

Thunderstorms and rain for Newcastle and the Hunter: NSW SES receive 80 calls since 9am

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mid morning downpour in Newcastle, as a car drives through a deep puddle at the intersection of Hunter St and Bellevue St. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

RAIN drenched the Newcastle coastline on Monday, as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.