Milton Orkopoulos denies sexually abusing boys, plying them with drugs

By Sam Rigney
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:00pm
Milton Orkopoulos is on trial accused of indecently and sexually assaulting four boys between the mid-1990s and early 2000s. He gave evidence for another day on Monday.

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has denied plying young boys with drugs in exchange for sex and refuted claims he told at least one boy: "Don't go to the police, no one's gonna believe you".

