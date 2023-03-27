Milton Orkopoulos denies sexually abusing boys, plying them with drugs

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has denied plying young boys with drugs in exchange for sex and refuted claims he told at least one boy: "Don't go to the police, no one's gonna believe you".
Mr Orkopoulos, 65, is on trial in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court accused of indecently and sexually assaulting four boys at Belmont, Caves Beach and Swansea between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, including two who attended his electorate office to ask him about building a skate park.
He has pleaded not guilty to 28 charges including aggravated indecent assault, committing an act of indecency, supplying a prohibited drug, sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Orkopoulos spent Monday in the witness box being cross-examined by Crown prosecutor Cate Dodds, during which he repeatedly denied having a "sex in exchange for money and drugs arrangement" with the alleged victims.
Mr Orkopoulos described as "fanciful" claims from Ms Dodds that he had provided cannabis to a boy at his office at Swansea and, when the boy had "greened out", touched him on the penis.
He also denied a suggestion he later sent an envelope containing $1000 to the boy.
"It was hush money because you never got the chance to tell him to keep his mouth shut after what you'd done to him. Isn't that right?" Ms Dodds said.
"Absolutely fanciful," Mr Orkopoulos replied.
He denied encountering the boy again, bringing him into his office, giving him drugs and raising the idea of "sex in exchange for money and drugs".
"You were trying to encourage this boy, weren't you?" Ms Dodds said. "You told him it was normal. You told him everything would be okay. And you handed him a quarter of an ounce of pot and an envelope with money in it, isn't that right?"
Ms Dodds suggested Mr Orkopoulos then sexually assaulted the boy, causing him excruciating pain.
Mr Orkopoulos repeatedly denied the allegations and said he had never met the boy.
He also denied knowing another boy who claims he was picked up in a car by Mr Orkopoulos and driven out to an isolated section of the Pacific Highway where the then-MP pulled out two joints and then sexually assaulted him.
"And on the drive back to Swansea, you told him that he was not to tell anyone and no one would believe him anyway. Isn't that right?" Ms Dodds asked. Again, Mr Orkopoulos said no.
Ms Dodds put to Mr Orkopoulos that he began regularly picking up the boy, providing him with drugs, including cannabis laced with heroin, and sexually abusing him. Again, Mr Orkopoulos denied the allegation.
Mr Orkopoulos agreed he took a teenage boy to an ALP National Conference in Sydney but denied he had a sexual interest in the boy or that he propositioned him in their motel room.
"I had no interest in underage boys," Orkopoulos said.
The trial continues.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
