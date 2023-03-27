IT WILL cost at least '$3 million' to fix damaged bowling greens at Wallsend after a sinkhole opened up in the ground on Saturday.
Wallsend Diggers Sports Club was evacuated and closed on the weekend when emergency services were called in to asses an area of subsidence on Fogo Street.
"I called the emergency services and it was a really short space of time between then and when we had to leave," Club CEO John Hume said.
"They were very quick, they didn't muck around."
Police and NSW Fire and Rescue established an exclusion zone, evacuated the club and 40 local residents were also asked to leave their homes as a precaution.
The subsidence has significantly damaged and warped three of the bowling greens, and the club has been forced to remain shut for three days now, causing further financial loss.
"It is just devastating, it really effects everyone," Mr Hume said.
"It is not only the bowlers, and staff, but the general membership and the community as well.
"We had functions booked in which we have had to cancel and it has taken out all three greens which I dare say will cost $1 million per green to fix. We still haven't determined who is liable."
The club also has not received updated information on when they can reopen to the public.
Emergency services have been referring to the incident as "mine subsidence", where earth above a void where mining has taken place falls into the hollow areas below.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the bowling club site recorded another 29mm of rain between 9am and midday as a deluge hit the Hunter, creating worsening conditions on the ground at the sinkhole site.
Subsidence Advisory NSW, police and the NSW Fire and Rescue addressed the media on Monday afternoon about the sinkhole.
"The situation continues to be closely monitored by specialist agencies and utility providers, with an engineering team expected to conduct further assessments at the site over coming hours," police said.
"Following extensive assessments and work by multiple agencies and utility providers to ensure risks were mitigated, most residents have since returned home, however, 17 displaced residents remain in alternative accommodation arrangements.
"Water services have been reactivated, while electricity is expected to be returned to the area later today.
"As at 1pm Monday there have been no reports of injuries or structural damage to buildings.
"Parts of Fogo, Kokera, Bulkara and Cowper Streets remain closed as the operation continues. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area."
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
