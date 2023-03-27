Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
In Depth

A second Wallsend sinkhole opens as NSW Mine Subsidence Advisory investigates several incidents around Newcastle

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:41pm, first published March 27 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As many as 17 Fogo Street residents were still unable to return home Monday after a mine subsidence impacting roughly 100 square metres of the Wallsend neighbourhood caused the ground to sink at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.