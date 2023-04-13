PPK Mining Equipment employees have walked off the job for the second time in two weeks, saying they're "sick of doing the extra work without a decent deal in place".
Around 30 employees rallied at the Tomago roundabout, on the corner of Old Punt Road and Tomago Road, on Thursday morning, with cars honking to show their support for the 24-hour strike.
Australian Workers Union NSW branch vice president, Cameron Wright says the time-out comes after a wage freeze was put in place by PPK owner and Hunter businessman Dale McNamara in December 2019.
"He's got his finger in a bunch of other pies ... it's not like he's the little guy that's being squeezed by the worker, it's quite the opposite," he said.
Mr Wright said PPK went through a difficult period where the price of coal was low back in 2019, 2020 and the start of 2021 but employees were now determined to strike a new deal now that things had improved.
Historical records for the past decade show high-quality thermal coal exported from Newcastle selling for between $US50 and $US120 a tonne between 2013 and the most recent bottom of the market in mid-2020.
From then, prices for the same product soared to an all-time record of about $US430 a tonne in September last year, declining since then to recent quotes of less than $US180 a tonne.
"They weren't in a great position financially. Management asked workers to bear with them through this difficult period, and they would be rewarded when things got better," he said.
"Well it doesn't get much better than an international coal boom.
"The company came back with an offer that was certainly substandard, even if you don't consider the wage freeze for that period, the offer initially was below what I would say, would be industry standard."
With the Consumer Price Index constantly creeping up, Mr Wright said PPK employees' pay had not risen.
"The cost of living pressures are really biting on these guys, so they felt they had no other option than to withdraw their labour," he said.
Mr Wright said conducting a 24-hour stoppage to "make a point" meant the employees would be missing out on a day's worth of pay and as well as a strike, workers also slapped on an overtime ban.
"They're constantly being asked to do overtime due to the huge workload and they're sick of doing the extra work without a decent deal in place," he said.
"It's a serious issue for these guys."
In response to the strike, PPK have sent out invitations to its workers for a meeting next Thursday, April 20.
"We have been pushing since February to get back around the table. That's all we wanted, to get back to sensible negotiations," Mr Wright said.
He said the workers would not undertake any more action until after next week's meeting.
"Hopefully we can get somewhere close to a compromise at that meeting."
PPK Mining Equipment employer Dale McNamara was contacted for comment.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
