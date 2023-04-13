Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

PPK Mining Equipment employees 'walk off the job' at Tomago in 24-hour strike

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PPK Mining Equipment employees walk out at Tomago on a 24-hour strike, to make a stance for a fair wage increase. Picture supplied
PPK Mining Equipment employees walk out at Tomago on a 24-hour strike, to make a stance for a fair wage increase. Picture supplied

PPK Mining Equipment employees have walked off the job for the second time in two weeks, saying they're "sick of doing the extra work without a decent deal in place".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.