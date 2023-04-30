The RVR's No 1 tunnel (coming up from Minmi towards Kurri) was 535ft long while the No. 2 tunnel through Oakey Ridge (so named because of the trees there) on the Sugarloaf Range was by far the longest at 1296ft. The project's third tunnel passing under the Mulbring to East Maitland road was 624ft long and again bricked in an elliptical arch shape.