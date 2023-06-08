Laishon Albert-Jones has always been a keen observer of NRLW from afar.
So, when the opportunity arose to get a bit closer to the action, the Auckland 25-year-old did not hesitate.
The twice-capped New Zealand international, who is also the niece of New Zealand rugby league great Stacey Jones, took a leap of faith to play in NSW Rugby League women's premiership for Mounties this year.
The apprentice car spray painter quickly came to the attention of NRLW coaches.
"I made the move in February," Albert-Jones said.
"My player manager gave me a call and he said Mounties are looking for players and then two weeks later I was on the plane heading over.
"My partner said you have to take the opportunity because if you're going to just sit here and not take the opportunity you're not going to get a chance in NRLW.
"I came over here not expecting to get anything straight away. I was thinking I might have to come back over again and have another crack, and I was perfectly fine with that. Then I played one full game and was getting offers."
One of those offers came from Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership-winning coach Ronald Griffiths.
"I had a chat with Ron and the chat was really good and he made me feel really comfortable being around him," Albert-Jones said.
"I'm a really shy person, so being able to feel comfortable around a person, especially one who's the head coach, made me want to come here.
"I also knew a couple of the other girls that were here from Kiwis so I thought I'll take the chance and get out of my comfort zone, go somewhere completely different to where I was before."
Albert-Jones, who can play in the halves but was utilised at lock for Mounties, signed a two-year contract with the Knights and is keen for her first taste of NRLW.
"I watch every single game [of NRLW], never miss a game," she said.
"It's always been a really good watch, especially watching some of the girls that have come over before from home.
"Obviously, I want to play. I'm definitely aiming to get a shot in round one, but I'm just trying to soak up the learnings.
"If I can take anything away from here, if I've learnt something from here, then I'm happy with that too."
Albert-Jones scored a try and kicked three goals in her international debut against Tonga last year before being included in New Zealand's squad for the Rugby League World Cup in England in November.
"It was definitely a good learning experience for me," she said.
"I learnt quite a lot while I was over there about being a professional athlete, what you have to do on a day-to-day basis to be a professional athlete. I didn't get much game time, which was perfectly fine because I took a lot away from it."
The Point Chevalier Pirates junior is part of a 28-player squad, including four development players, assembled by Griffiths for his second season in charge.
"Laishon turned a strong World Cup campaign and a desire for continued growth into a Harvey Norman Women's Premiership campaign with Mounties this season and finished with a premiership to her name," Griffiths said.
"She is a shrewd ball-playing lock who is equally proficient in the halves, and her skill set and deft touch with the boot will hold her in good stead for a great season."
The Knights began a seven-week pre-season last week and will open their premiership defence in an expanded 10-team competition against the Dragons on July 22. They will play the Broncos in a trial match at Maitland on July 8.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
