Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

LIVE from Cambridge Hotel's farewell festival: Grinspoon, British India, The Smith Street Band and more

By Newsroom
Updated June 26 2023 - 7:10am, first published June 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Cambridge Hotel went out with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.