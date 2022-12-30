Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

King Street Hotel primed for new life as Cambridge replacement

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
December 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An expanded King Street Hotel is poised to replace the Cambridge Hotel as a major live music venue. Picture by Paul Dear

KING Street Hotel will be reconfigured as a live music venue to fill the void left by the pending closure of the Cambridge Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.