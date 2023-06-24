Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Live

LIVE from Cambridge Hotel's three-day farewell festival: Grinspoon, Illy, Peking Duk and more

By Newsroom
June 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cambridge Hotel licensee Dru Russell expects the farewell festival will be a historic moment for Newcastle. Picture by Simone De Peak
Cambridge Hotel licensee Dru Russell expects the farewell festival will be a historic moment for Newcastle. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Cambridge Hotel is going out with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.