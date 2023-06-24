THE Cambridge Hotel is going out with a bang.
The Hunter's most iconic live music venue is closing its doors on Sunday in preparation for its redevelopment into student accommodation, but not before delivering the biggest farewell party ever seen in Newcastle.
Across three nights from June 23 to 25 the Cambridge is hosting a farewell street party, with two stages - one outside in Wood Street and the other inside the venue's main band room.
More than 10,000 punters are expected to attend the festival, including reporters from the Newcastle Herald. Didn't get tickets? Take a look inside the farewell festival with our live blog.
Night one was hip-hop themed, featuring No.1 ARIA artist Illy, 360, Drapht, Thundamentals, Seth Sentry and more.
Electronic duo Peking Duk will headline night two on Saturday, June 24, alongside The Rubens, Adam Newling, Jack River, Northeast Party House, and Newcastle acts Boo Seeka, Raave Tapes and Rum Jungle.
Rock commands centre stage on the final night led by British India, The Smith Street Band, Dune Rats, Hope D, Polish Club, Press Club and The Gooch Palms, before alt-rock legends Grinspoon perform the Cambridge's final set.
Meanwhile, the owners of the Cambridge have already began construction on a new live music venue as part of the King Street Hotel's redevelopment.
The expanded King Street Hotel is expected to open this year and will feature a 600-capacity mezzanine room next door to the existing venue.
The third level of the existing King Street Hotel building is being reconfigured into a smaller live music space.
