On March 24, 2022, the senior heritage officer in summarising the refusal of rejection of the IHO regarding concreting of the pool floor also said: "The Newcastle Ocean Baths is of heritage significance for many other values, none of which are under threat due to the redevelopment project." (Concreting of pool floor). However, the senior heritage officer further says: "The Newcastle Ocean Baths are likely to be of State heritage significance, and has encouraged the City of Newcastle (and the Friends of Newcastle Baths) to complete a nomination for State Heritage Significance."