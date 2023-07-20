Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Matildas cap 102 Tracie McGovern reflects on controversial Matildas 1999 nude calendar

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tracie McGovern has never regretted posing for the controversial Matildas nude calendar in 1999, but the former Australian representative is glad players don't need to do it today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.