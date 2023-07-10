JUNE'S math challenge (Topics, 30/6) had some intriguing results. While the majority of the hundred or so of us who took a swing at the problem 8 divided 2(2+2)on Facebook late last week rightly set out to deal with the brackets first, answers varied on whether to divide or multiply in the next instance. The equally weighted priority of multiplication and division in the order of operations was the clincher, though; if you multiplied first you were likely to land on one answer, but dividing first could lead to another. Stephen Watson wrote to Topics on Friday morning with this compellingly logical solution: