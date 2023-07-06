Sixteen children have been admitted to intensive care since May with "life-threatening complications" from influenza at three hospitals, including John Hunter.
NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said these complications include "serious heart, brain, and muscle-related complications".
Dr Chant said children aged under 16 represented about half of emergency department presentations for "influenza-like illness" in the past week.
Dr Chant said children also represented more than a third of hospital admissions for the flu in that period.
She said this showed children were being "disproportionately affected by influenza this year".
The affected children were treated at the ICUs at Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick, The Children's Hospital at Westmead, as well as John Hunter.
Dr Chant said numbers were "continuing to rise".
She urged parents of children aged five to 16 to book them a flu vaccine with their GP or pharmacist during the school holidays.
"In recent weeks we have seen influenza cases rising fastest among very young children as well as those aged five to 16, with these two age groups often accounting for around half of all flu cases diagnosed in NSW each week," Dr Chant said.
"Sadly, our children's hospitals are seeing an increasing number of these children being admitted for care and some of these patients are seriously unwell.
"The very best thing parents can do to keep their kids well this winter, and to reduce the risk of them being hospitalised due to influenza, is to ensure their children receive a flu vaccine if they haven't yet."
The latest NSW Health data, released on Thursday, showed notifiable COVID cases rose by 2 per cent in the Hunter New England district in the week to July 1.
The data showed the district recorded 542 COVID cases, 448 flu cases and 202 RSV cases.
Flu cases also rose by 2 per cent and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] cases rose by 4 per cent in the district, when compared to the previous week.
The figures were published in the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report. They refer only to notification data obtained from positive PCR laboratory tests for infections.
The report said COVID-19 emergency department presentations and admissions, healthcare worker furloughing and positive tests continued to decrease.
The statewide data showed "influenza activity continues to rise rapidly".
The state recorded 6853 notifiable influenza cases in the week to July 1, a 31 per cent rise from the previous week.
FluTracking data showed "influenza-like illness" was below the average of cases before the pandemic from 2016 to 2019.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
