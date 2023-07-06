Newcastle Herald
Life-threatening flu cases for children rise in NSW, including John Hunter Hospital: Dr Kerry Chant says

By Damon Cronshaw
July 6 2023 - 11:53am
NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant.
Sixteen children have been admitted to intensive care since May with "life-threatening complications" from influenza at three hospitals, including John Hunter.

