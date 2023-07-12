BUSINESS Hunter, the Hunter Jobs Alliance, and the Climate Council have welcomed the federal government's Hunter offshore wind announcement as a 'key pillar' of Australia's future renewable energy mix.
Acting Business Hunter CEO Sheena Martin said large-scale renewable energy projects were critical for the Hunter's energy evolution.
"There is enormous interest domestically and internationally in the region's new energy capabilities, and we're pleased that the government has reached this next milestone, which will help to progress our ambitions as a clean energy hub," Ms Martin said.
"The challenge now is to unite the community, all levels of government, investors, industry, and business to build support and momentum around this establishing industry."
Practical steps the government could take to ensure a ready pipeline of skilled workers included a Hunter New Energy Skills Centre modelled on the Institute of Applied Technology at Meadowbank, and an advanced science and technology academy high school, she said.
With a predicted capacity of 5GW, the offshore wind zone had the capacity to generate a significant portion of the state's forecasted renewable energy requirements, Ms Martin said.
"There has been immense trepidation in the business community as traditional energy assets are turned off, with no renewables to replace them. This creates volatility, particularly around energy pricing, which puts a lot of pressure on businesses. This project will support energy security in NSW for decades to come."
The Hunter Jobs Alliance, which on Wednesday night launched its campaign for a TAFE New Industries Training Centre, said the announcement meant there would be an increased need for skilled workers to build and maintain offshore wind infrastructure.
Specifically there was a shortage in training for jobs such as seafarers with Integrated Ratings and other qualifications, crane operators including those with qualifications in operating cranes on vessels, and a raft of trades required to assemble and maintain turbines, such as electricians, fitters, riggers, welders and blade repair technicians, HJA co-ordinator Justin Page said.
"The Hunter is attracting a lot of investment in clean energy, decarbonised industry, battery manufacturing, green hydrogen and offshore wind," he said. "We can be a global leader in clean energy and manufacturing.
"But to secure this future, we need a job-ready workforce to fill crucial skills gaps and attract further investment.
Australian Manufacturing Workers Union National Secretary Steve Murphy said the Hunter Valley had the skilled workers and "an innovative manufacturing sector" ready to seize the opportunity.
"As we make the transition away from coal-fired power generation, large-scale renewable projects like this are essential. Communities in the Hunter need to know there are job opportunities in the renewable energy sector," Mr Murphy said.
"Imported wind towers in Victoria were cracked and not fit for purpose. We need to ensure our renewable energy infrastructure meets Australian standards, and we can do that by building locally."
In announcing the project, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said it opened the door to a new industry in the Hunter that could create more than 3000 construction jobs and another 1560 ongoing jobs.
IN THE NEWS:
Senior journalist. Send your news tips and stories to: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Senior journalist. Send your news tips and stories to: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.