Charlestown Azzurri look to NPL finals return for Nigel Boogaard

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Charlestown captain Nigel Boogaard could be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury. Picture by Marina Neil
Charlestown remain only hopeful that skipper Nigel Boogaard will be back for their NPL finals campaign after scans of his injured knee revealed a medial ligament strain and bone bruising.

