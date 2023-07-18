Charlestown Azzurri look to NPL finals return for Nigel Boogaard

Charlestown remain only hopeful that skipper Nigel Boogaard will be back for their NPL finals campaign after scans of his injured knee revealed a medial ligament strain and bone bruising.
Boogaard limped off early in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 round 19 win over Newcastle Olympic at Lisle Carr Oval. The victory ensured Azzurri stayed top of the league - still two points ahead of Maitland - with three rounds left.
The former Jets captain, who turns 37 next month, twisted his right knee when slipping into a midfield contest and there were fears his season could be over. While the scan results were far from the worst-case scenario, Boogaard could still be sidelined for several weeks.
Coach James Pascoe said it was unclear how long Boogaard would be out but he believed a return in the play-offs was more realistic than in the final rounds as Azzurri chase the premiership.
"The ligament is intact but he's obviously strained it and stretched it right out, and there was bone bruising that showed up as well," Pascoe said.
"We're not quite sure how long he will be out, because of the bone bruising. I think it will come down to how it settles in the next week to 10 days.
"With his background, he's still a professional with the way he treats those issues. I've got no doubt that he'll shave some time off it with how diligent he will be, but it's just a wait and see for now."
The loss comes as Charlestown face a tough run at the premiership with games against top-six sides Lambton Jaffas (Saturday), Broadmeadow (August 8) and Edgeworth (August 13). Maitland, on a 10-game winning streak, play Cooks Hill, Olympic and Adamstown from the bottom half of the ladder.
Pascoe said Cal Bower, who returns from suspension against Jaffas, Rene Ferguson and Jett White were options to replace Boogaard at centre-back.
Luke Callen (cork) and Caleb Walz (away) could be back this week, but Ryan Frame (broken collarbone) and Harry Frendo (knee operation) remain out.
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.