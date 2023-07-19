Drape on the green and gold and get ready to watch the biggest show of female sport as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday.
If you weren't lucky enough to snatch tickets to a match, fret not, as the Newcastle Herald has compiled a list of live sites across the LGA for where you can get your football fix and cheer on our Matildas.
Check out our guide to the games here.
Argenton Hotel will be showing all games inside the bar area. So bring your friends, enjoy a beverage and celebrate green and gold.
Head down to your local Belmont venue for dinner and enjoy the game.
The Corner at Charlestown Square will show a live stream.
Enjoy a refreshment and watch the football at Caves Coastal Bar.
Edgeworth Tavern will be screening all Sunday night games until midnight.
Gateshead Tavern are celebrating the World Cup, showing all games in the Bar and Beer Garden.
The Great Northern Hotel is streaming world cup action on its projectors, in the main bar, and in the sports bar with a $20 jug of house beer.
Gunyah Hotel is getting in on the World Cup action, showing all Matildas games in the main bar on the big screen on the deck.
Hamilton Station Hotel is putting on the Matildas' group stage games live and loud on their screens.
Catch the Matildas live at Hotel Jesmond in the Sports Bar and Beer Garden.
Jewells Tavern is getting around the World Cup Celebration and playing each Matildas game on all screens.
Support the Matildas at Kahibah Sports Club showing every game.
Lake Macquarie Hotel-Motel will be streaming the world cup.
Enjoy a relaxed dinner and drinks while enjoy the game at Lake Macquarie Tavern.
Head down to Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, where the team will be putting on all the games that fall in their regular trading hours.
Lowlands Bowling Club is getting around the World Cup action, showing every Matildas match, plus all the quarter final, semi final, and grand final games.
Watch the Matildas face off against the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada at the open air live broadcast happening at Maitland Sports Ground. Bring a rug or fold out chair. Sausage sizzle and coffee on site.
Modus Brewing have partnered with Northern NSW Football and Newcastle Jets to show all Matildas matches. There'll be appearances from former and current Jets and Matildas players, plus giveaways including jerseys, Jets tickets, and prizes from Modus Brewing.
Nags Head Hotel is showing all Matildas group stage games on their screens.
The Civic Precinct is turning green and gold for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Catch all of the Matildas' group stage games live on the big screen at Wheeler Place
Watch the game at Pelican RSL, where the team will be putting on all the games that fall in their regular trading hours.
Pippis at Speers Point will be showing all games. Celebrate Thursday night games with free pool from 6-9pm and free snacks at half time
Head down to The Shorty to watch the Matildas battle it out in the group stages against the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada.
Catch the Matildas live on the big screen at the Stag and Hunter Hotel with $15 snittys on Thursday night games.
Come along and watch the game at Swansea RSL while enjoying a classic roast on Thursday night.
Head over to Mayfield local The Beauford Hotel to watch the Matildas face off in the group stages.
Enjoy $6 Tiger schooners and $7 pints of Tiger as you watch the Matildas' group stage matches at The Cricketers Arms Hotel.
Usual Thursday night trivia will run from 7pm (with some special World Cup questions), with the Matildas' two group stage games playing throughout on July 20 and July 27. For the Brazil vs France match on July 29, the kitchen will be serving up a special Brazilian BBQ menu. When the competition gets down to the last 16 teams, The Criterion will make sure to show all Australian games.
Enjoy all the World Cup happenings at The Crown and Anchor Hotel. Played live and loud.
Make your way to the Newcastle West venue The Happy Wombat, to see the Matildas play the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada.
Enjoy $6 house spirits and $6 slushies when you cheer on the Matildas at The Kent with all games showing on projectors upstairs.
Support the Matildas at The Lucky Hotel this July and August, with the pub showing all group stage games, plus the finals.
The Prince of Merewether is turning its Balcony Bar into a Watch Zone for all the Matildas games during the World Cup. Don't miss the $10 cocktail specials during the matches.
Toronto Workers Club will be cheering on the Matilda's live and loud on the big screen.
Valentine Bowling Club will be turning green and gold for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Warners at the Bay will be showing all the Matildas action.
Wests is offering its winter warmer meals at every Matildas game.
Young St Hotel is showing all Matildas group stage games live and loud on the big screens this World Cup. Grab a $24 burger and pint on Thursdays.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
