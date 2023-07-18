WORKSITES across the Hunter will be targeted as part of a year-long safety blitz in the wake of a fatality and a number of safety incidents being reported.
Minister for Work, Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis will join SafeWork NSW inspectors in Newcastle on Wednesday as part of the state-wide crackdown.
"The recent incidents at construction sites, which include fatalities, are simply unacceptable," she said.
"While the tragic incidents in the Hunter are under investigation, it's important to see what improvements can be made in this area."
Ms Cotsis said she was making the trip to Newcastle to learn more about what's been happening at local construction sites and what more can be done to "ensure every worker can return home safely".
Ms Cotsis said her visit comes as a 12-month, statewide safety crackdown zeroes in on the Hunter area after "a number of recent incidents at construction sites".
"The NSW Government has a zero-tolerance approach to workers lives being placed at risk and SafeWork inspectors can and will issue on the spot fines for serious safety breaches, as well as stopping work from happening on site," she said.
SafeWork NSW inspectors will drop in on construction sites without warning as part of the campaign.
Ms Cotsis said construction sites are one of the most dangerous workplaces in the country, and it was important that safety and compliance checks were carried out to ensure proper protective measures are in place.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
