Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sporting Declaration: Why the Matildas won't solve Australian soccer's real problem

By Robert Dillon
July 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Perth Glory owner Tony Sage. Picture Getty Images
Former Perth Glory owner Tony Sage. Picture Getty Images

AT a time when Australian soccer - sorry, football - fans are entitled to be giddy with excitement, untimely news from the other side of the Nullabor has provided a touch of perspective.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.