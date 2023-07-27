THE saying goes, "you only get one chance to make a good first impression".
So when it was announced that Californian rockers The Eagles Of Death Metal would be the first act to perform a ticketed show at King Street's brand new bandroom, you just knew it was going to be a rip-roaring spectacle.
Jesse Hughes and his crew didn't disappoint.
In a blistering display of rock'n'roll showmanship and visceral grunt, EODM emphatically popped the cherry on Newcastle's newest music venue.
The evening began with Perth's Southern River Band, who delivered an entertaining set of '70s-style boogie mixed with hard rock theatrics.
Imagine Status Quo blended with The Darkness and you've got the idea.
Hairy frontman Cal Kramer's ocker stage banter alone kept the sizeable audience engaged.
There was very little wriggle room by the time Southern River Band finished their set. The King Street Bandroom's long narrow configuration provides a superior sonic experience to the old Cambridge Hotel, however, navigating the room at capacity was difficult.
Hughes strolled onto stage in a red cape to the soundtrack of The Rocky Horror Picture Show's timeless classic Time Warp.
His moustached face was full of animation.
Hughes played the rock'n'roll minister, delivering his high-energy gospel to an adorning congregation.
He was enjoying himself, too. At one point Hughes playfully swung his microphone at his keyboardist and he was almost brought to tears when a fan presented him with a t-shirt that read "Newcastle loves Tuesday."
It was in reference to Hughes' fiance and former EODM keyboardist and bassist Marina Cardenas, aka Tuesday Cross, who spent six weeks in a coma last year after an asthma attack sent her into cardiac arrest.
Across the 70-minute set there was no let up. Songs like I Only Want You and Don't Speak (I Came To Make A Bang) hit like hammer blows masked in barre chords.
Bassist Jennie Vee offered an intriguing counterpoint to Hughes' flamboyant. Hidden behind over-sized sunglasses and a mane of platinum blonde hair, Vee's icy indifference was pure LA.
But the band's secret weapon was young drummer Leah Bluestein, who proved more than capable of replicating Josh Homme's propulsive beats.
There were a couple of strange omissions from the set, like Miss Alissa and Wannabe In LA, but the audience had ample chance to sing along to a frenzied version of I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News) and Speaking In Tongues.
There was even a cover of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust classic Moonage Daydream.
The King Street Bandroom might be relatively fresh, but the sonic assault from The Eagles Of Death Metal was enough to peel away the new smell and replace it with the scent of pure rock'n'roll.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.